Harsh Goenka shares pictures of New York’s Little Island, post intrigues people

If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, chances are you are aware that he often shares various kinds of posts. Just like his recent share about Little Island Park in New York City.

“Little Island, a new free public park pier opened to the public in New York recently, which will host cultural and educational programmes, largely free of cost. Great concept! Every city deserves a park like this!” he wrote. His post is complete with two images of the park.

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 500 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the post.

“Agree- the public participation model is the best model!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a beautiful urban escape! New York's floating Little Island. Staggering technical feat...Issue is will it be a long-term success,” shared another along with these pictures:

What a beautiful urban escape! New York's floating Little Island

Staggering technical feat...Issue is will it be a long-term success...

#nature #wellness #architecture pic.twitter.com/Ytt4VvQN9B — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) September 6, 2021

“I totally agree with you Harsh Goenka,” expressed a third.

