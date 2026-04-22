Her boyfriend left her to marry her secretary. Today she’s worth $100 million

Barbara Corcoran’s latest video is proof that revenge is a dish best served cold. The American businesswoman and founder of the Corcoran Group, who is today worth an estimated $100 million, shared an Instagram video yesterday referring to her ex-boyfriend’s betrayal and her comeuppance. Barbara Corcoran, 77, reflected on her journey of comeuppance in an Instagram video

Shark Tank panelist Barbara Corcoran, 77, recalled the time when she was 29 and her boyfriend left her for her secretary.

Barbara Corcoran’s revenge Corcoran’s former boyfriend and business partner, Ramone Simone, left her to marry her secretary in the 1970s. “She was younger and prettier than me, and it was a really hard hit. I recovered but it wasn’t so easy,” she recalled in an interview last year.

Although the betrayal came as a blow, it also served as a catalyst for Corcoran to turn her life around. Stung by her boyfriend’s act, she struck out on her own and founded The Corcoran Group, which would go on to make her a millionaire.

Over the next 20 years, Barbara Corcoran worked on building her company. She later sold it for $66 million, becoming a bona fide millionaire and a recognisable name in the New York business scene.

“If he hadn't met her I wouldn't have started the Corcoran Group,” she told YouTuber William Rossy. “I wouldn't have had the success I have. So, thank God that all happened. I wish somebody was there to tell me at the time.”