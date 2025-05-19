Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran finds a buyer within 24 hours for exquisite $12M NYC penthouse

It took less than 24 hours for Barbara Corcoran to find a buyer for her New York City penthouse. According to a report in Fortune, the Shark Tank investor sold her exquisite Fifth Avenue apartment within a day of listing it. Barbara Corcoran has sold her New York City dream penthouse(Instagram/@thecorcorangroup)

Barbara Corcoran, 76, put her NYC penthouse for sale after a decade of living in it. The Central Park-facing duplex was snapped up in a bidding war with the final price exceeding her initial ask of $12 million, reported The New York Post. The exact amount it fetched has not been disclosed yet.

“I never thought I would ever leave,” the real estate mogul told The New York Times. “It’s easy to spend money when you’re building a lifelong dream. For me, real estate is emotional.”

Barbara Corcoran’s NYC penthouse

Barbara Corcoran first saw her luxury house in 1992, when she was working as a letter deliverer. At that time, she was working to make ends meet - not knowing she would one day earn millions with her real estate brokerage Corcoran Realty.

Corcoran said she had never seen anything as “beautiful” as the penthouse and held onto her dream of buying it for years. It was in 2015 that she finally managed to buy the apartment.

Inside the dreamy apartment

After snapping up the apartment for $10 million, Corcoran spent $2 million renovating it. The Shark Tank investor gave a tour of the apartment when she announced she was putting it for sale.

The 4,600-square-foot apartment features five bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths, a curved staircase, a library and more. The terrace, overflowing with greenery and flowers, is a standout feature of the penthouse.

“The apartment is laid out like a multilevel jewel box,” said Scott Stewart, a Corcoran broker.

