His adopted dog saved his life when he had a stroke. Here’s what the canine did

Pet parents know all too well that they’ll go any lengths to ensure their furry friends are happy and safe. Also, numerous posts on various social media platforms show that dogs will pretty much do the same when they can. Just like this German shepherd named Sadie who saved her human Brian Myers’ life after he suffered a stroke.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, place form where Myers adopted Sadie, shared the story on their official Facebook page.

They started by explaining how Myers decided to adopt Sadie who was a nervous rescue and protective with new people. “Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home,” they wrote while describing the bond between the duo.

The dog also gave a second chance to life to her pet parent. “Last week, Brian suffered a stroke when home alone with Sadie. While he was collapsed, Sadie never left his side. She licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help. This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life,” they wrote.

The organisation concluded the post with a few praiseful lines about the dog. They wrote how Sadie’s devotion and quick thinking helped Myers.

“I was sleeping and I had to use the bathroom in the night. As soon as I stepped on the floor I went down and hit the ground. I couldn’t get back up. I just grabbed on hold of her collar and she started pulling her weight backwards. And with that I was able to slide myself across the floor. Otherwise, I would probably still be laying there. I love her more than I can express. She was there for me in my time of crisis and she knew instinctively what to do somehow. I wouldn’t have gotten up off the floor if she wasn’t there for me,” Myers told CBS2.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. They shared how they story left them emotional. Many couldn’t stop praising Sadie.

“Adoption is the best gift you can give and receive,” wrote a Facebook user. “What a wonderful girl,” shared another. “What a beautiful story of unconditional love,” commented a third. “Good Lawd. I’m not crying, you’re crying!! Great job Sadie! Much healing & love to you Brian, what a great pair you two make!” said a fourth.

Sadie is presently staying with Brian’s brother and they have online calls every day, reports CBS2.

“I’ve had to tell them she’s MY dog! So I want her back. Rescuing a dog is the greatest thing you could do. They show their appreciation for you and they’re very grateful to you for having rescued them. I can’t wait to give her a big hug,” Myers told CBS2.

