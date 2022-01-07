Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor on his name and how his tweet got viral
trending

Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor on his name and how his tweet got viral

In a viral tweet, co-founder of Holidify, Kovid Kapoor, spoke about his name and the kind of responses it prompts in the wake of Covid-19.
Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor whose tweet about his name went viral. (twitter/@kovidkapoor)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 02:38 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

In the midst of growing tension around coronavirus or Covid-19, being named Kovid Kapoor might be interesting. Or at least that's what the co-founder of a travel website named Holidify seems to think. His Twitter bio now wittily reads, "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus."

In regard to a recent trip outside of India, he shared a tweet about how he felt his “Future foreign trips are going to be fun.”

Here's what he wrote:

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he explained what his name actually means. "It comes from Hanuman Chaleesa - kavi kovid kahi sake kaha te - and means vidvaan/scholar/learned," he . When it comes to pronouncing his name, he goes on, "The D is pronounced with a soft "d", like "darwaaza" in Hindi or Urdu."

RELATED STORIES

Here's what he added to the thread in this context:

"Hope people didn't see you with a Corona beer," commented a Twitter user. In reply to this, here's the hilarious picture posted, along with the caption, “Now that you mention it…”:

This, of course, isn't the sole such remark he's heard. His name, he tells Hindustan Times, has also prompted responses like, "LOL, you're kidding!" 

In another tweet, he mentions, “For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C, not a K.” 

Here's the tweet:

“When Google thought that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search,” reads the caption to a screenshot of it:

Here's what happened on a call with a Zoomcar customer care guy:

The main tweet in this thread, since being posted on January 4, has garnered almost 40,000 likes and several reactions. Basking in this Internet fame, Kovid Kapoor tells us, "I'm loving it! Gotten so much attention since yesterday, it's unbelievable! I feel like a mini-celeb - giving radio interviews, for example. Although it will probably wear out in a few days, I'm having a great time so far."

What are your thoughts on this viral tweet by Kovid Kapoor?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP