‘Honest Interview’ posts on Twitter turn into source of laughter

“Why should we hire you?” - this is a common question asked during job interviews. People usually come up with rehearsed answers for this question that are mostly about one’s abilities, as opposed to a line many may want to say, which is, “Because my wallet is empty.” Probably that is why people are now taking to Twitter to share their ‘untold’ answers to such job interview questions under the Honest Interview trend. And to say that their posts are funny is an understatement. There is also a possibility that you will relate to some of the tweets too.

Let’s start with this tweet about what happens when the job requires a lot of travel.

Interviewer : This sales job would require you to travel a lot, would that be fine?



Me : Yes, I have already made a youtube channel#HonestInterview — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) October 10, 2021

Take a look at these tweets about one’s ‘dream job’. Do you relate to any?

Interviewer : What's your dream job ?



Me : In my dream I don't work#honestinterview https://t.co/FO53zzA35u — Aakriti Khanna (@Khannajikiladki) October 10, 2021

This post related to HR and jobs may make you ROFL:

Me talking good things about me in an interview

HR:#HonestInterview pic.twitter.com/Slr8AbLApM — ANMOL KAUR (@anmol_banga) October 10, 2021

Why would you want to join a certain company? This Twitter user shares their honest interview reply:

Interviewer: why do you wanna join our company??

Me : Cause dusri company ne reject kardiya#HonestInterview — ANMOL KAUR (@anmol_banga) October 10, 2021

And, what can be the answer to the age old question of “Why should we hire you” under this trend? This Twitter user shows:

Interviewer : Why should we hire you ?



Me : I am pro at Googling stuffs. #HonestInterview — Meme_Coding (@memecoder) October 10, 2021

What do you think about these ‘Honest Interview’ tweets? Which of these seems most relatable to you?

