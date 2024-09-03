How forest officials saved a baby elephant from the brink of death. Watch

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan often shares heartwarming stories of wildlife and the efforts made by forest officials to help animals. Recently, he took to X to post a heartening tale of how his team saved a premature calf who was about to die. His post has tugged at the heartstrings of many people. The elephant was saved by forest officials. (X)

In his post, he informed that "a tiny, premature calf was pulled from the raging waters of the Torsha River". Upon his rescue, the baby elephant, who was just a few days old, weak and alone, was named Beer.

"He was nourished with lactogen milk, fruits, and eventually solid foods, Beer gradually regained his strength. Cheron Subba, a park staff member, played a pivotal role in Beer's recovery, even sleeping beside him for the first four months. Today, four years later, Beer is a thriving member of our National Park family," wrote Kaswan in his post. (Also Read: Elephant comes extremely close to bus while crossing road. Watch what the driver does)

He also shared a video of Beer from when he was rescued and how he is thriving today. The clip shows the jumbo playing with forest officials and running behind them.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than 36,000 views. The share also has over 1,500 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "It's an effort so well reciprocated by the tiny giant the loving care it has been showered with, in becoming a fully grown giant in coming days too. The way they make sure it gets enough of everything, including the exercise. So heartwarming. Thank you for sharing such stories to believe humanity still exists in one part of the world!"

Another X user posted, "The baby looked so sad. Heartening to see him transform into a cheerful elephant baby."

"Four years and so tiny. They grow so slow like humans, and the emotional bonds and memories they create during their growing years are for the entire life," added X user Rudrax Bhandari.