The image shows a huge crab at San Diego Zoo.(Instagram/@sandiegozoo)
Huge crab eats tender coconut, viral video intrigues people

San Diego Zoo shared the video of the crab on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 05:58 PM IST

If you have been using the Internet for some time now, there is a possibility that you are aware of those videos that intrigue people. There is now a new inclusion in that category. It is a video that shows a huge crab munching on tender coconut. Shared on Instagram, the video makes for an amazing watch.

San Diego Zoo shared the video on Instagram. “Coconuts about Kenny. Coconut crabs are the largest terrestrial arthropod in the world, weighing up to 10 pounds and measuring 40 inches long. If those pincers look painful, you'd be right. They can exert a force of over 700 pounds and crack coconuts like it's no big deal,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 93,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Awww, look at him feeding his little self. Minding his business and getting on with his life,” wrote an Instagram user. “Never thought I see a coconut crab, they’re so remarkable, then again finally I saw a platypus,” expressed another. “Awww sweet,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

