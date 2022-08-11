Huge stuffed bear ‘helps’ police catch a thief in US. Here’s how

Police officers come across different kinds of situations while on duty. Amid them are also those incidents that turn out to be hilarious. One such story is posted on Facebook by Greater Manchester Police. They also posted two pictures of a huge teddy bear along with the tale.

“Our neighbourhood task force and divisional tasking team in #Rochdale could barely believe what they stumbled across in search for a wanted man last month... We certainly had a more than bearable time last week being able to bring to justice one of the town's thieves!” they wrote. In the next few lines, they described more about the incident.

“A wanted car thief who tried using a teddy bear to hide from our neighbourhood cops out looking for him last month has been put behind bars for nine months. Joshua Dobson (18), from the #Spotland area of the town, was sought by us after stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day. When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside! He's now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment. Hopefully he has a bearable time inside...,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 2,700 reactions and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “He had to do the 'bear' necessities in his situation!” joked a Facebook user. “He will get a lot of porridge for this,” shared another. “I wanted pics of the giant bear being handcuffed,” wrote a third.

