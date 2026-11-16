Hundreds of strangers attend Indian boy's funeral in UAE as hospitalised parents remain unaware of his death

Hundreds of people, most of them strangers, gathered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday to attend the funeral of a 13-year-old Indian boy killed in a road accident. His parents and elder sister remain hospitalised and are unaware of his death.

Hundreds of strangers attended an Indian boy's funeral in the UAE as his hospitalised parents remained unaware of his death. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The boy, identified as Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur from Gujarat, was visiting the UAE with his family when the tragedy occurred.

According to a report by Gulf News, only two of Aatif's uncles, who travelled from India, were present to represent his immediate family at the funeral.

Hundreds of strangers gather to bid farewell

Despite having no personal connection to the boy, hundreds of UAE residents attended the funeral after details were circulated through WhatsApp groups.

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{{^usCountry}} Hashim Thangal of the Indian Social Club, who helped the family complete the burial formalities, told Gulf News that most attendees were UAE nationals and Indian expatriates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hashim Thangal of the Indian Social Club, who helped the family complete the burial formalities, told Gulf News that most attendees were UAE nationals and Indian expatriates. {{/usCountry}}

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"Within a short span of time, hundreds of people arrived," Thangal said.

"They were not related to him and had never even seen him."

According to Khaleej Times, more than 500 people attended the funeral prayers at Al-Zahra Mosque in Fujairah's Al Mahatta area.

Aatif was subsequently laid to rest at Al Sharyah Graveyard following the Isha prayer on November 15.

Parents and sister remain hospitalised

Aatif's family arrived in the UAE on November 6 for a holiday and was travelling towards Fujairah International Airport to catch a flight back to India when the accident occurred.

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His father, Imran Ayyub Mansoor Ayyub Ibrahim Mansur, mother, Sabina Mohmmed Imran Mansur, and 15-year-old sister, Sarmin Imran Mansur, survived the crash but remain hospitalised.

The Pakistani driver of their vehicle is also receiving treatment.

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According to the reports, relatives decided to proceed with Aatif's burial without waiting for his parents and sister because of their medical conditions.

Road accident claims 14 lives

The funeral followed two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on November 12.

According to the UAE Ministry of Interior, 14 people, including 10 Emirati nationals and four Indians, were killed, while 30 others sustained injuries.

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Three other Indian victims, 21-year-old twins Mohamed Asmil Siddique and Misna Jubin Siddique, along with their three-year-old nephew Muhammed Faiz, were buried in Fujairah on Friday.

Aatif became the fourth Indian victim of the tragedy to be laid to rest in the UAE.