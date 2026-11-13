Man poses as representative of wealthy UAE businessmen, takes Dh14 million worth of gold jewellery without paying; arrested

The suspect, who had reportedly taken the jewellery about six months ago without paying for it, was traced and arrested within hours of the shop owner filing a complaint.

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a man accused of obtaining gold jewellery worth around Dh14 million from a shop after allegedly posing as a representative of wealthy businessmen and prominent figures in the UAE.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the man had convinced the shop owner that he was working on behalf of several influential people in the country.

Man took jewellery, promised to pay later The incident dates back around six months, when the suspect approached the jewellery shop and claimed to represent prominent businessmen and other important figures in the UAE.

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Believing his claims, the shop owner allowed him to take gold jewellery against invoices, with an understanding that the payment would be made later.

However, the man failed to pay for the jewellery, prompting the shop owner to approach Abu Dhabi Police.

Police arrest suspect within hours After receiving the complaint, police formed a specialised team to investigate the matter and identify the suspect.

Using advanced technology and smart systems, investigators examined the available evidence and tracked the man's movements.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect had sought help from other individuals to collect the jewellery on his behalf.

Police eventually traced him to an annexe attached to a residential property in Abu Dhabi, where he had been hiding.

Officers raided the property and arrested the suspect. They also recovered several boxes containing gold jewellery, along with invoices and documents linked to the case.

During preliminary questioning, the man admitted that he had already sold the remaining jewellery, according to Gulf News.

However, authorities did not disclose how much jewellery was recovered or whether others involved in the case had been arrested.

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