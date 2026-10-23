Indian woman who started modelling in Class 10 opens up about Mrs UAE World win, credits husband for success

An Indian woman who began her modelling journey while preparing for her Class 10 board examinations has opened up about winning the Mrs UAE World 2026 title and the role her husband played in her success. The Dubai-based entrepreneur, who has been married for nearly 15 years and has a six-year-old son, said her family has been a major source of encouragement throughout her journey. Dubai-based Ankita Jain Bhatia shared how her modelling journey began in India and how her husband supported her success. (Instagram/aditigovitrikar)

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Ankita Jain Bhatia, who was crowned Mrs UAE World 2026 earlier this month, shared details of her modelling career, family life and future ambitions in an interview with Gulf News.

Modelling journey began during Class 10 Bhatia recalled that her interest in modelling began while growing up in India. She was preparing for her Class 10 board examinations when a neighbour, who worked as a designer, approached her for a photo shoot.

Rather than discouraging her from exploring modelling, her parents supported her decision.

"My parents were very supportive and they said yeah go ahead if you want to do it," she recalled.

Following the photo shoot, she approached Elite Modeling Agency, marking the beginning of a career that has now spanned more than two decades.

She later began training aspiring models and continued doing so after relocating to Dubai because of her husband's work.

Credits husband for her success Speaking about her recent achievement, Bhatia credited her husband for his unwavering support throughout her journey.

"I think it's because of him that I'm sitting here next to you today wearing this crown and sash, all because of his support," she said.

Her six-year-old son has also been celebrating her achievement. Both her husband and son are expected to accompany her to Las Vegas in January 2027, where she hopes to win the international title.

Asked whether married women could balance their personal ambitions with family responsibilities, she responded, "Of course. Married women have it all and how!"

Bhatia also revealed that some aspiring models she trains are surprised to discover that she is married and has a child.

(Also read: Indian woman says moving to Dubai brings a ‘huge mindset shift’: ‘People here have normalised luxury’)

Future ambitions Growing up, Bhatia drew inspiration from Indian beauty queens Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen. However, she said pursuing a career in Bollywood is not currently her priority.

"Not for me right now. For me, I have to make a legacy," she said.

She also hopes to use her platform to advocate for women's safety through awareness campaigns and educational initiatives.