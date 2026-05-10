Hyderabad Microsoft techie recalls flying to Seattle as a fresher: ‘Everything felt surreal’

A Hyderabad techie working at Microsoft has shared how her first few months in the company turned into an experience she had once only imagined during college. A Hyderabad Microsoft techie shared how joining the company as a fresher led to an unforgettable Seattle trip. (Instagram/chetnasingh___)

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Chetna Singh, who joined Microsoft as a fresher, posted a video on Instagram recalling how she was flown to Seattle for a global event organised for early career employees.

In the video, Singh said, “I joined Microsoft as a fresher and suddenly I was flying to Seattle for a global event. Microsoft took us there for the Aspire Start Strong event, a space where early career hires from across the world came together to learn, connect and grow.”

She added that the moment felt unreal because, during her college years, such opportunities seemed distant. “Back in college, moments like these felt so far away. And then one day, I was actually living them,” she said.

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From Redmond campus to unforgettable memories Singh described the trip as a mix of learning, networking and travel. She said the event allowed her to attend inspiring sessions, meet people from different countries and explore a world she had not experienced before.

“From inspiring sessions and meeting people from different countries, to exploring Seattle, walking through the Microsoft Redmond campus, and experiencing a completely new world. Everything about that trip felt surreal,” she said.

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The techie further shared that what began as a professional trip eventually became one of the most memorable experiences of her life. “What started as a work trip eventually became one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life, especially after continuing the journey through SF and LA. Sometimes I still can't believe this was the beginning of my career,” she said.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “It’s crazy how life can change so quietly. One moment you’re sitting in college wondering what your future will look like, and the next moment you’re in Seattle, living experiences you once thought were out of reach. This trip gave me memories, perspectives, and moments I know I’ll carry with me for a very long time. Thank you Microsoft for giving me experiences I once only dreamed about.”

Check out the clip here: