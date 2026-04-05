‘Nobody praised my hard work’: Microsoft employee on role of luck in corporate success

A woman working at Microsoft’s Hyderabad office has sparked a conversation online after sharing her thoughts on the role of luck and hard work in career success. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Anujaa, posted a video reflecting on her personal journey and the broader corporate reality. A Microsoft employee shared her take on luck vs hard work, gaining reactions online. (Instagram/anujaa.a )

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In the clip, she is heard saying, “People work really hard to get into companies like Microsoft. But let’s face it, is it just hard work? I feel like hard work alone never gets you to places. It’s the combination of hard work and luck. And I’ve been at this debate for the longest time now, because nobody praised my hard work. They all congratulated me, saying ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky you got placed at Microsoft’. So let me settle this today.”

She further added, “I know so many hard working people, probably more hard working than me, but they’re not where I am. And that’s about corporate. But when it comes to content creation, I am doing so much of hard work but the luck is just not favoring me. So I am not where other creators are. It’s because hard work alone doesn’t get you to places. You have to get lucky with the opportunity. The opportunity knocking on the door is luck, but it is your hard work that makes sure that the knocking is worth it.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “Luck or hard work? My take”.

Watch the clip here: