‘Nobody praised my hard work’: Microsoft employee on role of luck in corporate success
A Microsoft employee said success needed both hard work and luck.
A woman working at Microsoft’s Hyderabad office has sparked a conversation online after sharing her thoughts on the role of luck and hard work in career success. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Anujaa, posted a video reflecting on her personal journey and the broader corporate reality.
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In the clip, she is heard saying, “People work really hard to get into companies like Microsoft. But let’s face it, is it just hard work? I feel like hard work alone never gets you to places. It’s the combination of hard work and luck. And I’ve been at this debate for the longest time now, because nobody praised my hard work. They all congratulated me, saying ‘Oh my god, you’re so lucky you got placed at Microsoft’. So let me settle this today.”
She further added, “I know so many hard working people, probably more hard working than me, but they’re not where I am. And that’s about corporate. But when it comes to content creation, I am doing so much of hard work but the luck is just not favoring me. So I am not where other creators are. It’s because hard work alone doesn’t get you to places. You have to get lucky with the opportunity. The opportunity knocking on the door is luck, but it is your hard work that makes sure that the knocking is worth it.”
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The video was shared with the caption, “Luck or hard work? My take”.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the ‘luck vs effort’ debate
The post quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom resonated with her perspective while others offered their own interpretations. One user commented, “I believe in making my own luck. It is simple. It is about outcomes, and if you can create more impact with less effort, you outperform the competition and people are compelled to give you opportunities.”
(Also read: Indian techie says quitting $250K Microsoft US job improved his quality of life: 'I have a cook and driver now')
Several others echoed agreement with her views. “Yes i agree with you,” one user wrote, while another added, “Yes you are right, luck also matters.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More