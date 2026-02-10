Techie explains how life got better after he quit $250K Microsoft US job, moved to India

An Indian techie has revealed how quitting his high-paying Microsoft job in the US and moving back to India massively improved his quality of life. Ujjwal Chadha said in an X post that he was earning $250,000 in the US as a developer at Microsoft. He gave up that paycheque for a remote work opportunity in India, and got a massive lifestyle upgrade in the process. A former Microsoft employee says his life changed for the better after he left the US for India (Representational image/Unsplash)

“Changed life for the better” “I left my job as a Developer at Microsoft in US, and moved to India for a remote job opportunity. It changed my life for better,” wrote Chadha, who worked with Microsoft in the US for a little over three years.

Chadha explained his lifestyle upgrade in three points, with the first point being Purchasing Power Parity or PPP. He said that while a quarter-of-a-million may seem like a huge salary, in a city like Seattle, it could be called “comfortable” at best.

In India, on the other hand, the same amount converted to INR becomes the kind of money that builds generational wealth. Chadha explained that since he lives in his family home, he doesn’t have to worry about rent either.

“In Delhi, it is "Dynasty Wealth" (Family House). My rent dropped 80%. My savings rate hit 90%. I stopped looking at menu prices,” he said.

House help and more time Living in India also comes with other advantages, said Chadha. In the US, his lifestyle was lonelier. He did not have family around. Today, in India, he has chai with his parents every evening.

“No more lonely winters. No more frozen dinners. No more 2-hour commutes on the 101,” he wrote in his X post.