‘Oh, you work at Microsoft, so lucky’: Indian techie reveals hard work behind her dream job

A techie shared a video showing how she worked hard right from her school days to land her dream job at Microsoft. In her post, she shared that people often call her lucky because of where she works, but they hardly see the struggles she went through to get to the position. The Indian techie at Microsoft shared her marksheets from her school and college days in a video. (Instagram/@shivanjaliverse)

“People see the destination and think it’s luck. What they don’t see is the journey that built it. Luck plays a part, yes! But without patience, persistence, and discipline, it can’t take you anywhere,” Shivanjali Verma wrote on Instagram.

The video she shared shows her certificates from her school and IIT. It also captures her standing in front of the Microsoft office. The clip opens with a text insert which reads, “Oh, you work at Microsoft! So lucky.”

How did social media react?

An individual asked, “With mechanical engineering, how did you get into Microsoft? Please share.” Verma responded, “During internships and placements, most top companies open doors to non-CS branches based on CPI, valuing your skills and potential over degree.” As per her LinkedIn profile, she completed her mechanical engineering from IIT and also acquired necessary technical skills.

Another remarked, “Exactly, everyone just sees the results and gives their opinion, but they don't see the struggle behind it.”

A third posted, “What's the use of studying mechanical engineering?” Verma replied, “Pursuing Mechanical at IIT gave me the experience of learning, competing, and growing alongside some of the brightest minds in India. It exposed me to a vibrant coding culture and sharpened my problem-solving skills, opportunities I might not have had in a CS program elsewhere. And with the knowledge I had been building, I found myself with multiple career paths to choose from! A true win–win situation.”

A fourth wrote, “Whoever here feels unfair for himself. Please don't. Whatever point you are, if you are better than yesterday, you are a winner. Winning is one thing, but the most important is who was there in the war field.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shivanjali Verma’s first stint at Microsoft was as an intern for two months in 2021. She again interned at the tech giant for three months in 2022 and became a software engineer in 2023.