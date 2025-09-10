Microsoft informs employees of strict RTO mandate in an internal memo: ‘May be a bigger adjustment’

Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman, informed the employees about a strict return-to-office mandate in a company-wide memo. The executive shared plans to implement the mandate in three phases by the end of February 2026. Microsoft wants its employees to be present in the office for a certain number of days. (AFP)

Why the three-day-a-week mandate?

Coleman, in the memo later published on a blog, said the company is not returning to the pre-pandemic era and added that it shouldn’t. She said, however, that in the AI era, it is essential to “build on each other’s ideas together, in real time.”

“When people work together in person more often, they thrive — they are more energized, empowered, and they deliver stronger results,” the Microsoft executive said, adding, “we’re updating our flexible work expectations to three days a week in the office.”

How will the mandate work?

The mandate will be implemented in three phases: ‘1) starting in Puget Sound at the end of February; 2) expanding to other US locations; 3) then launching outside the US.” In the first phase, employees living within 50 miles of a Microsoft office will have to return to the office for three days. However, there is no mention of what will happen if someone fails to comply.

The VP further added that the mandate is not about reducing headcount. “Importantly, this update is not about reducing headcount. It’s about working together in a way that enables us to meet our customers’ needs.”

She explained that the mandate will be an adjustment for some of the employees, and the company is giving them enough time to adjust.

“For some of you, this is not a change. For others this may be a bigger adjustment, which is exactly why we’re providing time to plan thoughtfully. As part of these updates, we’re also enhancing our workplace safety and security measures so we can continue to provide a workplace where every employee can do their best work.”