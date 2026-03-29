Hyderabad woman orders from Zepto store next door, gets delivery in ‘10 seconds’

A Zepto delivery took an unexpected turn when a woman received her order in just 10 seconds, simply by stepping outside her office. The video has drawn attention for its unusual, almost-instant delivery experience. (@kanvisharmaa13/Instagram)

In a short video shared on Instagram, the woman is seen coming out of her office and saying, “Guys, maine abhi abhi Zepto se ek order kiya hai,” indicating she has just placed an order on Zepto.

She then notices a delivery rider standing on the other side of a nearby wall and asks him, “Bhaiya, aap Zepto se ho na?” The rider replies, “Haan.”

Curious, she asks him to hand over her order. The moment appears to surprise the rider slightly, who checks his phone to confirm the delivery.

The woman, Ditti Sharma, then asks how he plans to deliver it. The rider responds by asking her to make the payment first.

After that, instead of taking a longer route, he simply tosses the package of envelopes over the wall. Sharma catches it smoothly, completing what may be one of the quickest deliveries seen online.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “10 sec delivery. When Zepto is your neighbour,” highlighting how close the store is to her office.

The video has since drawn attention for its unusual and almost instant delivery experience.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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