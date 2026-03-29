Hyderabad woman orders from Zepto store next door, gets delivery in ‘10 seconds’
A woman shared a video on Instagram showing how she received her Zepto order in just 10 seconds.
A Zepto delivery took an unexpected turn when a woman received her order in just 10 seconds, simply by stepping outside her office.
In a short video shared on Instagram, the woman is seen coming out of her office and saying, “Guys, maine abhi abhi Zepto se ek order kiya hai,” indicating she has just placed an order on Zepto.
She then notices a delivery rider standing on the other side of a nearby wall and asks him, “Bhaiya, aap Zepto se ho na?” The rider replies, “Haan.”
Curious, she asks him to hand over her order. The moment appears to surprise the rider slightly, who checks his phone to confirm the delivery.
The woman, Ditti Sharma, then asks how he plans to deliver it. The rider responds by asking her to make the payment first.
After that, instead of taking a longer route, he simply tosses the package of envelopes over the wall. Sharma catches it smoothly, completing what may be one of the quickest deliveries seen online.
She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “10 sec delivery. When Zepto is your neighbour,” highlighting how close the store is to her office.
The video has since drawn attention for its unusual and almost instant delivery experience.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Also Read: 52-year-old Zepto delivery woman with disability inspires customer with her grit, company responds with praise
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users flooded the comments with amused reactions, with many calling it the “fastest delivery ever” and joking that this is what true instant service looks like.
Several users laughed at the simplicity of the exchange, especially the moment when the rider tossed the package over the wall.
One of the users commented, “He is still processing.”
A second user commented, “Nobody is appreciating a one-handed catch of a randomly shaped product.”
A third user commented, “Zepto delivery in 2 sec.”
“VVIP members only delivery by air,” another user commented.
Also Read: Zepto wows woman at AI Summit with food delivered in just 5 minutes: ‘This is so cool’
Five-minute delivery at AI summit:
In another incident, during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, X user Kritika Kapoor shared that she ordered food from a Zepto booth set up just behind her and received it in five minutes.
Her post included a picture of the booth, with a Zepto package in her hand, and the caption noted that the company had a full inventory and even a “Zepto Cafe” inside the venue. “This is so cool,” she wrote.
Amid the large crowds and busy halls, Kapoor described the setup as a convenient surprise. The post quickly drew reactions online, with many users praising the quick service and calling the idea smart and efficient.