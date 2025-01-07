‘Hypothermia aur frostbite ka risk hai’: Dhruv Rathee goes cold dipping in snow at -10°C

Dhruv Rathee’s new video has divided the internet. While some were in awe of him, others accused him of copying the legendary football player Cristiano Ronaldo. What did he do? The influencer jumped in the snow at -10°C with nothing on except a pair of boxers. People are reminded of Ronaldo after Rathee’s video as the footballer took a dip in -20°C water during Christmas. Dhruv Rathee standing in a snow-covered area at -10°C in his boxers. (Instagram/@dhruvrathee)

“Cold dipping in snow at -10°C,” Rathee wrote as he shared his video. It opens with him standing in a snow-covered area in his boxers. He then goes on to show his stunt, but the video is paused to convey an important message. He warns people that jumping into snow without proper precautions can cause hypothermia and frostbite.

As the video continues, he jumps into the snow and sits there for a few seconds. He then hurries back inside and shows how his skin has turned red. The influencer explains that he does this to get motivated, but people should be cautious when thinking about jumping into the snow.

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

“Ronaldo in -20°, Dhruv in -10°,” wrote an Instagram user. “Watching it in 5°C inside a moti raza,” joked another. A third commented, “Be careful.” A fourth added, “This is awesome.” A few reacted to the video using emoticons.

What are hypothermia and frostbite?

In case you’re unaware, hypothermia is a condition when the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat. It can cause shivering, mental confusion, slow breathing, a weak pulse, and even death in extreme cases.

Frostbite happens in freezing temperatures and is most common in the fingers, toes, nose, and ears. The symptoms include numbness, blisters, pain, swelling, and skin discolouration. In some cases, it can lead to irreversible tissue damage or necrosis.