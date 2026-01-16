‘I don’t need anything under 10 minutes’: Customers back Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto for dropping quick delivery

Manasa Ramakrishnan, a 35-year-old content and community marketing manager at The/Nudge Institute, who lives with her husband in an apartment in Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru, shared that her preferred platform is Blinkit.

Following a government order and rising concerns over road safety, quick commerce giants Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have officially retired their "10-minute" delivery taglines. Customers from across the country have spoken with HT.com to share their opinions on the change, saying they are happy about it. Many expressed that they would rather wait 30 minutes for an order than see a delivery partner risk their life on the road.

“It is perfectly fine if I get my order in 20-30 minutes, as long as they give a proper tentative arrival time. 10 mins is really hard for the drivers, and they drive really badly to meet this commitment, so I’m actually quite happy with this decision. Getting groceries delivered is a luxury, and I don’t want to take that for granted,” she explained.

“It’s good” Gujarat-based CA Hasan Bariawala is also in agreement. Though he occasionally uses the quick-commerce platforms and often gets his deliveries within 10 minutes, owing to his house being beside a BlinkIt store, he still thinks that dropping the model was a good idea.

“It's good that they removed it,” he told HT.com.

“I am supportive” NCR-based Ria Chatterjee, director of Bolton Travel, says this move ensures the safety of the delivery riders. “

Also Read: ‘Kuch nahi kaha gaya’: Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart riders left without clarity despite end of 10-minute delivery “I mostly order from Blinkit, and I order every day. In fact, mostly 2-3 times a day. They delivered within 10 to 15 minutes. As a customer, I am supportive of the 10-minute promise removal. I have safety concerns for the delivery boys.”

“I don’t need anything under 10 minutes” Chennai-based 37-year-old business professional Janani Nagarajan, who mostly uses Zepto, says her orders are delivered in under 20 minutes.

“I don’t need anything under 10 mins. If I’m in that much of a rush, it probably means I should’ve planned better. So removing the 10-minute promise doesn’t really bother me, and I don’t see many situations where I’d truly need something that fast.”