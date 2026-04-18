‘Incredible professionalism’: Woman praises IndiGo crew’s swift response to onboard medical emergency

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Delhi has drawn widespread appreciation online after a passenger highlighted how the airline crew handled a sudden medical emergency just moments before take-off. A woman praised IndiGo crew after a passenger faced a mid-take-off medical emergency on a Bengaluru to Delhi flight. (Instagram/shaillysharmabhatnagar)

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Taking to Instagram, a woman named Shailly shared a video recounting the incident on flight 6E 840. While voiceovering the clip, she said, “Hi guys, I would like to take a moment to appreciate the crew and captain of IndiGo flight 6E 840 from Bangalore to Delhi. Just as the flight was about to take off, a young passenger suddenly faced a critical medical emergency. In that tense moment, the IndiGo crew responded with incredible calm, speed, and professionalism. A doctor on board immediately stepped forward to help while the crew coordinated swiftly to ensure the passenger received urgent care and was moved to an ambulance without delay. What was equally moving was the patience and understanding shown by fellow passengers, who fully supported the situation despite the delay. It was a powerful reminder that in the moment of crisis, humanity, care, and collective responsibility truly matter. I sincerely hope the passenger is safe and recovering well.”

Caption echoes praise for crew and passengers The video was shared with a caption that read, “Big applause for the crew and captain of IndiGo flight 6E 840, from Bangalore to Delhi on 16-04-2026. Just as the flight was about to take off, a young passenger suddenly faced a critical medical emergency. In that tense moment, the IndiGo crew responded with incredible calm, speed, and professionalism. A doctor on board immediately stepped forward to help, while the crew coordinated swiftly to ensure the passenger received urgent care and was moved to an ambulance without delay. It was a powerful reminder that in moments of crisis, humanity, care, and collective responsibility truly matter. I sincerely hope the passenger is safe and recovering well.”

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Social media reacts with appreciation The clip has garnered reactions from several users who praised the quick response and coordination. One user wrote, “This is exactly what professionalism looks like in such situations.” Another said, “Kudos to the crew and the doctor who stepped in immediately.”

Several others also shared similar sentiments. One comment read, “Glad to see passengers cooperating instead of complaining about delays.” Another wrote, “Respect for the calmness shown by everyone involved.”