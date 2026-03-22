From studying at nani’s home to flying her as captain: IndiGo pilot’s full-circle moment wins hearts
An IndiGo pilot flew her nani from Pune to Delhi, calling it a special full circle moment in her aviation journey.
A heartwarming video shared on social media has captured a deeply emotional moment between a pilot and her grandmother, leaving viewers touched. The clip shows a pilot making a special announcement during a flight she was commanding, revealing that one of the passengers on board was her grandmother.
(Also read: IndiGo pilot fulfils a lifelong dream as he flies his parents for the first time)
The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Shruti, who posted the clip along with a heartfelt caption describing the significance of the moment.
In the caption of her post, Shruti reflected on the long journey that led to this special moment.
“15 years ago, I went to my Nani’s home to prepare for the @igrua_official entrance. 10 years after securing my first job with @airindia I’ve gotten this beautiful opportunity to bring life full circle. Last week, I flew my Nani from Pune to Delhi in the @indigo.6e aircraft I was the captain of. An ode to all the family, friends, teachers, seniors and colleagues over the years, for their immense support and encouragement. This moment shall remain with me for a long long time.”
A full circle moment years in the making
According to Shruti, the experience held deep personal meaning. She recalled how years ago she had stayed at her grandmother’s home while preparing for the entrance examination of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi. That early step in her aviation journey eventually led to her career as a commercial pilot.
Years later, the same journey came full circle when she had the chance to fly her grandmother from Pune to Delhi on an IndiGo aircraft while serving as the captain of the flight. For Shruti, the moment symbolised the support she had received from family, teachers and colleagues throughout her career.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts with warmth
The clip soon attracted attention online and garnered several reactions from viewers who were moved by the emotional story.
Many social media users expressed admiration and pride after watching the video. One user wrote, “She’s so proud and happy.” Another commented, “Awwww This is so awesome I am proud of you.”
Others described the moment as deeply emotional. “Super duper duper, didi! Got goosebumps watching this!” one user wrote. Another said, “Aww what a heartfelt moment! Proud of you.”
Several viewers also highlighted the significance of the milestone. “What an emotional experience this is!! So proud of you Shruti,” one comment read. Another user added, “Such a wholesome moment! Proud of you buddy!!”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More