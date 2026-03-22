From studying at nani’s home to flying her as captain: IndiGo pilot’s full-circle moment wins hearts

A heartwarming video shared on social media has captured a deeply emotional moment between a pilot and her grandmother, leaving viewers touched. The clip shows a pilot making a special announcement during a flight she was commanding, revealing that one of the passengers on board was her grandmother. An IndiGo pilot shared an emotional video after flying her Nani on a flight she captained. (Instagram/livininversatility)

(Also read: IndiGo pilot fulfils a lifelong dream as he flies his parents for the first time)

The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Shruti, who posted the clip along with a heartfelt caption describing the significance of the moment.

In the caption of her post, Shruti reflected on the long journey that led to this special moment.

“15 years ago, I went to my Nani’s home to prepare for the @igrua_official entrance. 10 years after securing my first job with @airindia I’ve gotten this beautiful opportunity to bring life full circle. Last week, I flew my Nani from Pune to Delhi in the @indigo.6e aircraft I was the captain of. An ode to all the family, friends, teachers, seniors and colleagues over the years, for their immense support and encouragement. This moment shall remain with me for a long long time.”

A full circle moment years in the making According to Shruti, the experience held deep personal meaning. She recalled how years ago she had stayed at her grandmother’s home while preparing for the entrance examination of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi. That early step in her aviation journey eventually led to her career as a commercial pilot.

Years later, the same journey came full circle when she had the chance to fly her grandmother from Pune to Delhi on an IndiGo aircraft while serving as the captain of the flight. For Shruti, the moment symbolised the support she had received from family, teachers and colleagues throughout her career.

Watch the clip here: