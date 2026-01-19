IndiGo pilot fulfils a lifelong dream as he flies his parents for the first time
An IndiGo pilot shared an emotional video of flying his parents for the first time.
An IndiGo pilot’s emotional gesture towards his parents has struck a chord with social media users after a video showing him welcoming his mother and father onboard for their first flight with him as a pilot went viral. The man, identified as Aviral Prakhar, shared the clip on Instagram, offering a glimpse into a moment he described as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.
In the video, Prakhar is seen inside the aircraft greeting his parents and touching their feet in a traditional gesture of respect and gratitude.
Text overlaid on the clip reads, “POV: Flying my mom dad for the first time as a pilot.”
Take a look here at the clip:
‘The ultimate dream just came true’
Prakhar accompanied the video with a caption that reflected the emotion behind the moment. “The ultimate dream just came true,” he wrote, suggesting that the flight marked far more than just another routine duty day in the cockpit.
Social media reacts with warmth and pride
Several users expressed heartfelt emotions in response to the video. One commented, “This is so sweet! God bless,” while another wrote, “They are so proud. Lovely moment. Fly high.” A third user shared a more personal connection, saying, “You lived my life. You chase your dreams and you made it.”
Others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as, “Must be a good memory, I can totally relate,” and, “This proud moment belongs to you. You’ve truly worked for it.” Another viewer observed, “One can see the pride in uncle and aunty’s eyes!!”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)