IndiGo pilot fulfils a lifelong dream as he flies his parents for the first time

An IndiGo pilot’s emotional gesture towards his parents has struck a chord with social media users after a video showing him welcoming his mother and father onboard for their first flight with him as a pilot went viral. The man, identified as Aviral Prakhar, shared the clip on Instagram, offering a glimpse into a moment he described as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. An IndiGo pilot fulfilled a lifelong dream by flying his mother and father for the first time. (Instagram/ikanfly_)

In the video, Prakhar is seen inside the aircraft greeting his parents and touching their feet in a traditional gesture of respect and gratitude.

Text overlaid on the clip reads, “POV: Flying my mom dad for the first time as a pilot.”

Take a look here at the clip: