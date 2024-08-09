Indian comedian clinches gold in 'Olympics' puddle jumping. But there's a Mumbai twist

Comedian Viraj Gehlani has come up with a hilarious take on the Olympics, except that it is not taking place in Paris but in Mumbai. Mumbai Olympics 2024: Viraj Gehlani captured the essence of Mumbai with his viral reel.(Instagram/viraj_ghelani)

He has captured the essence of India's financial capital with humour as he highlights the common things in life that an average Mumbaikar faces.

Captioning his reel "Mumbai Olympics 2024", the comedian divided his video into five events. In the first event, of the "1.2 metre splash dodge", Gehlani came first as he dodged being splashed water on him as a car drove over a puddle.

In the vada pav eating contest too, the content creator came first as he confidently bit into a chilli, a classic combination that goes with the iconic street snack of Mumbai.

The third event, titled "puddle jumping", also saw Gehlani taking home the gold medal as he jumped a giant puddle of rain water.

The next event had him competing to grab a window seat inside a Mumbai local, the lifeline of the city's public transport. Gehlani managed to win a gold in this one too.

It was the last event, of catching an autorickshaw that he lost out to another person who managed to grab the three-wheeler for himself and sat inside it before Gehlani could.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has over 5.6 million views (and counting), and has garnered over 2.73 lakh 'likes' and over 1,000 comments from users, including Amazon Music. Entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover was among those who dropped a ‘like’ on the post.

"Ek gold medal song choice ke liye bhi lelo (Take a gold medal for the song choice too)," Amazon Music told him.

