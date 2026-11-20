Indian entrepreneur Anish Malpani, who left behind a lucrative career in finance in New York to pursue social entrepreneurship in India, has earned a spot on the inaugural 2026 TIME100 Next India list. Malpani is the founder of Pune-based social enterprise Ashaya, which launched sunglasses made from discarded chip packets under its brand, Without.

Anish Malpani was named on the TIME100 Next India list for his pioneering work in plastic waste recycling. (Yale University) more less

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According to TIME's official announcement, published on November 19, actor Dia Mirza, who is also an investor in Without, penned Malpani's profile for the magazine, highlighting his innovative approach to plastic recycling and the empowerment of waste pickers.

Leaving behind a lucrative career in New York

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Raised in Dubai, Malpani moved to the United States to pursue an undergraduate degree in finance and sports management at the University of Texas at Austin, YourStory reported.

According to his official website, Malpani worked in New York between 2014 and 2017, becoming the director of finance at iHeartMedia within two years.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite achieving professional and financial success and even applying for a US green card, Malpani felt unfulfilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite achieving professional and financial success and even applying for a US green card, Malpani felt unfulfilled. {{/usCountry}}

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“I was making good money. I had my own apartment. Most people would love it. The thing was, I was depressed,” he told Euronews.

After quitting his corporate job in 2017, Malpani spent a year working with local entrepreneurs in Guatemala, followed by six months in Nairobi, Kenya, before returning to India.

(Also read: From chip packet to sunglasses: Company makes eyewear using discarded plastics)

Turning discarded chip packets into sunglasses

In February 2021, Malpani founded Ashaya, a social enterprise focused on recycling multi-layered plastics commonly used in packaging for chips, biscuits and other food products.

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According to The Indian Express, after two years of research and experimentation, Ashaya launched sunglasses made from discarded chip packets under its brand, Without, in February 2023. Each pair was manufactured using material recovered from five chip packets.

According to Malpani's official profile at Yale University, the sunglasses, described as the world's first of their kind, sold out within six days of their launch. The venture also recycles mixed textile waste into reusable materials.

Empowering waste pickers through innovation

Beyond addressing plastic pollution, Malpani's venture has focused on improving the livelihoods of waste pickers and informal workers.

“What moved me was the humanity at the heart of this innovation,” Mirza wrote in TIME.

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According to the magazine, Without has recycled 24 tons of plastic packaging into materials used to manufacture more than 60,000 products. It has also provided full-time employment to 20 former waste pickers and informal workers, alongside higher incomes, health benefits and stock options.

Malpani was also selected for Yale University's 2026 Emerging Climate Leaders Fellowship.