From chip packet to sunglasses: Company makes eyewear using discarded plastics

Single-use plastics pose a great threat to the environment. Thankfully, there are companies across the world that are trying to come up with ways to recycle such materials to reduce their harmful impact on the environment. One of the company that is doing its bit for the environment by turning plastic chip pockets into trendy sunglasses is Without by Ashaya.

Anish Malpani, founder of the company, took to Twitter to share a video that shows what they do and its process. "This has been the hardest thing I have ever been a part of. Finally: Presenting the world's first recycled sunglasses made from packets of chips, right here in India!" he shared as he tweeted the video.

"Not just packets of chips, but we recycle all kinds of ‘impossible-to-recycle’ multi-layered plastic packaging (MLP) – think chocolate wrappers, milk packets, essentially any flexible packaging," mentions the company website.

"We have spent the last two years working hard in a lab here in Pune and found a way to not merely recycle it, but to reinvigorate it. We chemo-mechanically extract materials from this crappy waste using our patent-pending technology and convert them into sunglasses (and coasters)," it explains.

