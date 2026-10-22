Indian family in Australia considers moving back home after neighbour threatens to ‘blow them up’

An Indian family in Australia is so scared after a teenaged neighbour allegedly threatened to blow them up that they are considering breaking their lease and moving back to India. The 19-year-old, named Harley Adams, has been charged with hate crime after allegedly threatening to blow up himself, the family next door, and the entire unit block in Morningside, a suburb of Brisbane, according to a 7News Brisbane report.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with hate crime.

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He “made a number of abusive remarks and threats towards a family at a Morningside residential address,” Queensland Police said in a press release.

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Adams allegedly made the threats in the early hours of Monday. He was charged with three counts of making threats, serious vilification or hate crime, and was initially remanded in custody.

Teenager granted bail, ordered to wear electronic monitor

Adams appeared before Brisbane Magistrate's Court via video link on Wednesday, where he was granted bail. As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Kahler described the alleged incident as an "extraordinary racist outburst".

According to Sergeant Kahler, Adams wrongly believed that the Indian family had complained to the police about him, resulting in his eviction. The 19-year-old reportedly appeared apologetic after being told that no such complaint had been made.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Indian-origin couple pours $100,000 into Melbourne cafe, loses it in firebombing attack) Indian family considers moving back to India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Indian-origin couple pours $100,000 into Melbourne cafe, loses it in firebombing attack) Indian family considers moving back to India {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian family targeted in the alleged racist attack was reportedly left so frightened that its members are considering breaking their lease and returning to India, 7News Brisbane reported.

“I have spoken to the family involved. They say they're so scared that they're going to break their lease and relocate back to India,” said journalist Michael Hammond of 7News Brisbane.

The court also heard that other residents in the unit complex had been breaking their leases and moving out because of Adams' behaviour, police alleged.

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(Also read: ‘Harassed by a child’: Indian family in Ireland recounts disturbing racist encounter)

Magistrate warns teen over threats

Magistrate Peter Saggers cautioned Adams that the courts take threats of violence seriously.

"When you say you're going to do things then the court will proceed on the basis of that's what you mean," he said.

"If you say you're going to blow yourself up and blow everybody up with you then there's no point in shaking your head because that's what I accept."