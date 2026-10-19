Indian-origin couple loses dream cafe in Australia firebombing, had spent life savings on it

An Indian-origin couple’s cafe in Melbourne, Australia was severely damaged in a suspected arson attack targeting a neighbouring tobacco shop. Ashish Sharma and Manali Purohit had poured their life savings into And Bodega, a vegan cafe that they inaugurated in July. Last week, much of their cafe was destroyed in a firebombing attack. Ashish Sharma and Manali Purohit's cafe was left severely damaged in a firebombing attack targeting a nearby tobacco shop.

The couple had spent over $100,000 and more than five months renovating the property in Melbourne’s Fitzroy North, buying some of the furniture second-hand.

“We opened And Bodega in July after 5 months of DIY renovations, an enormous amount of physical work, and pouring more than $100,000 of our life savings into creating the place we'd always dreamed of,” they said in a GoFundMe page created to raise money after the tragedy.

“We put in basically all our life savings. We did a lot of it DIY,” Ashish Sharma told The Guardian.

Cafe damaged in firebombing On October 12, less than three months after the opening, Sharma and Purohit found their cafe damaged in a firebombing attack on a neighbouring tobacco shop.

According to The Guardian, this was the latest in a spate of firebombings targeting tobacco shops in Melbourne. Since 2023, hundreds of tobacco shops in the city have been hit in similar attacks.

The attack occurred at about 3.45am on Monday, October 12. Investigators believe that an offender or offenders broke into the tobacconist and set it alight. No arrests have been made so far.

The tobacco shop was completely destroyed, while And Bodega and other neighbouring businesses were damaged, police said in a statement.