Indian fashion models are having a field day with the ‘Hometown vs Runway’ trend on Instagram

Indian fashion models are embracing a viral Instagram trend to highlight the contrast between their everyday lives back home and the glamour of the runway. Over the past couple of weeks, hundreds of models have shared transformation videos showing them going from their hometowns to national and international fashion runways. The videos capture the striking difference between their ordinary lives in villages and small towns and their glamorous appearances at fashion shows.

Indian models are showing the difference between real life vs runway glam. (Instagram/@sakshikumbharr)

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Set to the Garhwali song “Swami Pardesh”, the videos follow a common template. They typically open with the model in casual clothes, without makeup or any of the usual runway glamour. An on-screen caption reads, “Me in my hometown versus…”. What follows are glimpses of everyday life, with models seen doing household chores or helping out with farm work — one is seen rolling out chapatis, for example, while another cracks open a coconut.

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{{^usCountry}} As the song's beat changes, so does the scene. The familiar surroundings of their hometowns give way to the glitz of the runway, with the models appearing in elaborate couture and high-fashion ensembles, walking the ramp at some of the biggest fashion shows. The viral videos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the song's beat changes, so does the scene. The familiar surroundings of their hometowns give way to the glitz of the runway, with the models appearing in elaborate couture and high-fashion ensembles, walking the ramp at some of the biggest fashion shows. The viral videos {{/usCountry}}

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Fashion model Deeksha shared a video that shows her rolling chapatis while sitting on the ground. The scene then changes to Deeksha walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

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Karan’s video shows him carrying pails of water in his hometown, and then transitions to him strutting down the runway.

Sakshi Kumbhar, a model from Maharashtra, shared an Instagram video that opens with her dressed in a kurta, harvesting farm produce. The video then dissolves and changes to Sakshi walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, dressed in a high-fashion black outfit.

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Nakul Bhardwaj went from helping with kitchen chores in his hometown to walking for Versace. “Long journey from home but all worth it,” he captioned his video.

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Raj Dobal was another model who went from chopping wood to the Lakme Fashion Week. “Me in my Hometown v/s Me on Runway,” he captioned his video.

Bengaluru-based model Sangeetha Ramesh also shared the contrast between her real life of rolling chapatis to walking the ramp in a silver outfit.

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The videos have struck a chord on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the lives of models beyond the glamour of fashion weeks and designer labels. By juxtaposing everyday scenes from their hometowns with their runway appearances, the trend celebrates how far these models have come.

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