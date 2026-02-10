Indian engineer with ₹3.6 LPA salary becomes Armani model in Milan: 'Can earn ₹5 lakh in a day now'

From the classrooms of Mumbai to the glittering runways of Paris, Milan and beyond, Shubham Vaidkar’s journey is anything but ordinary. A civil engineering graduate turned international model, he swapped the predictability of office life for the uncertainty — and glamour — of the fashion world. Shubham Vaidkar's journey took him from an office in Mumbai to the runways of Milan. (Instagram/@shubham_vaidkar)

Over the past few years, 24-year-old Shubham has walked the ramp several times for Giorgio Armani — and he hopes to add other designers to his portfolio soon.

Shubham spoke to HT.com over a telephone call from the fashion capital of the world, Milan, where he recently wrapped up an e-commerce shoot for Armani.

From Mumbai to Milan “I was born and raised in Mumbai,” he told HT.com. “ I completed my bachelor’s degree in civil engineering there. During my second year of engineering, I began modelling purely for fun.”

Asked how he got his start in modelling, Shubham, who is today represented by Anima Creatives, said, “It was very random. I was browsing Instagram and came across a reel about modelling. That got me curious.

“At the time, I was around 83–84 kg — quite bulky. I googled how to become a model and learned that you need agencies to represent you. I sent my pictures to several agencies, and one of them called me in for a meeting.

“They were very blunt and told me I needed to lose weight. They gave me a month, and I worked hard on it. When we met again, they signed me,” he said.

Losing weight, gaining work Shubham got his start in the world of modelling thanks to AnonModels. Given just a month to lose weight, he lost no time in getting down to work.

The then-college student cut down on oily food, sugar, and junk of any sort. He says that as an ectomorph, it was easy for him to shed the kilos.

It was in January 2024 that he first got the opportunity to travel to Milan in Italy for an Armani show. Before that, he had modelled in India, but never travelled abroad for work. In fact, that was the first time he travelled abroad in his life.

Working as a civil engineer for ₹ 30,000 a month “I travelled to Milan and Paris for the second time in June 2024,” Shubham told HT.com. “After completing my exams in June, I went to Milan. I was there for two months.”

Modelling work is not steady, so Shubham soon returned to India, where he put his degree to use and took up a job as a civil engineer. The job paid him ₹30,000 per month or ₹3.6 lakh per annum.

Six months into the job, he handed in his resignation to pursue modelling full-time.