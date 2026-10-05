Indian man in Canada flies home to surprise family for housewarming: ‘What’s the point of earning so much if…’

Living abroad often comes with the promise of better opportunities and financial growth, but staying thousands of kilometres away from family can also mean missing important moments back home. An Indian man living in Canada captured this dilemma in a video before revealing that he had decided not to let distance keep him away from a special family occasion.

An Indian man living in Canada surprised his family in India after sharing the emotional cost of staying abroad. (Instagram/aalsiiindian)

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Pratik Chaudhary shared the video on Instagram, where he initially spoke about the disappointment of potentially missing the housewarming ceremony of his family's new home in India.

“We bought a new house in India, and there is a puja (housewarming ceremony) at that house. I'm not gonna be there. So what's the point of coming so far from home, staying so far from family, earning so much money, when even after spending money and buying a ticket, you just can't go?” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the video read, “The worst part of living abroad.” A surprise twist {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the video read, “The worst part of living abroad.” A surprise twist {{/usCountry}}

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However, the video soon takes a cheerful turn. Chaudhary changes his mood and reveals that he had, in fact, decided to travel to India and surprise his family rather than miss the occasion.

“That's why I left! You shouldn't miss important moments; you should surprise your family. That’s the biggest advantage of living far away. You can drop by anytime out of the blue!” he said.

The clip then shows Chaudhary arriving in India and surprising his family, turning what initially appeared to be a reflection on the emotional cost of living abroad into a heartwarming reunion.

Watch the clip here:

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His video highlights an experience familiar to many people living away from their families - balancing career and financial goals with the desire to be present for milestones and celebrations back home.

(Also read: Why Indian man earning $200K in Canada wants to move back to Mumbai: ‘I make $200K but feel lost')

Social media users react

The post has garnered a few reactions, with users reflecting on the emotional challenges that often accompany life abroad.

One user wrote, “This is the reality of living abroad.” Another said, “Money cannot buy back missed memories.” A third commented, “Missing important moments really hurts.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user wrote, “No salary can replace time with family.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)