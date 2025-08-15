Indian man proudly unfurls tricolour in Antarctica as nation marks Independence Day. Video

As India marked its 79th Independence Day on Friday, the spirit of patriotism travelled far beyond its borders. In a remarkable tribute, an Indian man celebrated the occasion by unfurling the national flag in the snow-covered wilderness of Antarctica. The video, shared by Mohit Sharma in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, has garnered over 33,500 views online. An Indian man waved the national flag in Antarctica’s icy expanse.(Instagram/legend.explorer)

The short clip captures the moment Sharma proudly waves the Tricolour against a backdrop of pure white snow and an endless horizon. A text overlay on the video reads, “Happy Independence Day from Antarctica”, while the caption accompanying the post says, “Happy Independence Day from the coldest place and the southernmost continent on Earth.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions filled with pride

The video has stirred emotions among viewers, many of whom expressed their admiration and gratitude in the comments section. One user wrote, “Thanks to be there in that weather and thanks to make India proud.” Another commented, “Those slippery ice and your strength and confidence, you make us feel more proud bro.” A third added, “What a scene, happy Independence Day, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Messages of respect poured in, with one viewer saying, “Salute to you. Happy Independence Day, Jai Hind.” Another wished, “Hamesha aise hi apna Tiranga lehrata rahe,” while another shared, “This clip gave me goosebumps.”

Historic speech from the Red Fort

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. Lasting 103 minutes, it became the longest Independence Day speech by any prime minister in the nation’s history, surpassing his own 98-minute record from the 78th Independence Day in 2024.

His previous longest speech before 2024 was in 2016, lasting 96 minutes, while his shortest Independence Day address came in 2017 at just 56 minutes.