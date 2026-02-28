Indian techie funds childhood friend’s New Zealand dream with ₹8 lakh, gets ghosted

An Indian software developer has sparked an intense discussion on social media after sharing a harrowing account of how a ₹8 lakh loan to a childhood friend led to his financial and emotional ruin. In a viral Reddit post, the developer detailed how he funded his friend’s move to New Zealand for a master’s degree, only to be ghosted once his friend relocated. Now struggling with unemployment following a recent layoff and facing relentless harassment from loan providers, the Redditor says he has also lost his family's trust. The Redditor claimed to be in ₹5 lakh debt due to a friend. (Representative image). (Screengrab (Reddit))

“I’m a software developer and was working in a product-based company earning around 12 LPA per year. I want to share one of the worst decisions of my life. My childhood friend was planning to go abroad for his master’s degree. Over time, I gave him ₹8 lakh in monthly installments to support him. I trusted him completely. Six months ago, he moved to New Zealand. After reaching there, he slowly cut contact and has now completely disappeared from my life. He isn’t responding to calls or messages,” the Redditor wrote.

The individual shared that he had taken loans of about ₹5 lakh from multiple apps and NBFCs to support his friend. He added, “To make things worse, I got laid off three months ago. I haven’t been able to pay my EMIs or credit card bills. The interest is increasing, recovery calls are constant, and my mental health is breaking down. My family has lost trust in me and sees me as a failure. I feel financially and emotionally destroyed.”

In the following lines, the Redditor asks what they should do next. “Should I take legal action against him? How do I manage loan app harassment and growing debt? How do I rebuild financially after this? How do I deal with the guilt and family pressure?”