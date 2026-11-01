Indian tourist offered herbal product for 1,000 in Thailand, allegedly charged over 75,000 on credit card

An Indian tourist who agreed to buy a herbal product for around ₹1,000 in Thailand was allegedly charged more than ₹75,000 on his credit card, prompting him to approach the police. The incident occurred in Pattaya, where similar complaints involving overpriced herbal products have surfaced in recent months.

An Indian tourist was allegedly charged over ₹75,000 for a herbal product priced at ₹1,000 in Thailand. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a report by The Pattaya News, the 28-year-old tourist filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police after discovering that he had been charged 27,600 Thai baht for a product advertised at just 380 baht.

What happened to the Indian tourist?

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{{^usCountry}} The incident reportedly took place around 11.30 pm on October 28, 2026, when the tourist was walking past a herbal shop on Pattaya 2nd Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident reportedly took place around 11.30 pm on October 28, 2026, when the tourist was walking past a herbal shop on Pattaya 2nd Road. {{/usCountry}}

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A man whom the tourist believed to be Pakistani approached him and offered a herbal product for 380 baht. Believing that this was the amount he would have to pay, the tourist agreed to purchase it.

However, he later discovered that his credit card had been charged 27,600 baht, more than 72 times the quoted price.

The tourist subsequently approached Pattaya City Police and lodged a formal complaint, seeking legal action against those involved.

Sellers reportedly offered to refund money

According to the report, shortly after the police complaint was filed, someone associated with the sellers contacted the tourist and offered to return his money.

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The person also reportedly asked him to return the herbal product, apparently hoping to resolve the matter quickly.

However, it remains unclear whether the tourist received the refund.

The incident has also raised questions about whether those selling herbal products in Pattaya's tourist areas possess the necessary work permits and business authorisations.

Similar incidents reported in Pattaya

This is not the first time tourists have complained about being charged excessive amounts for herbal products in Pattaya.

In January 2026, a 45-year-old Indian tourist reported paying 43,400 baht for herbal products after being approached by foreign men near Soi Marine Plaza.

Similarly, in September, a Sri Lankan tourist complained about being charged 3,300 baht for an overpriced coconut-oil product marketed as a remedy for baldness.

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In June, immigration authorities arrested a Pakistani man suspected of working as a middleman in a similar herbal-product operation.

(Also read: Indian YouTuber asked to leave Thai temple during no-money trip; what do the rules say?)

Authorities have advised tourists to remain cautious about unsolicited offers, particularly products claiming to treat hair loss or promote weight loss, and to verify payment amounts before completing transactions.

The latest complaint remains under police investigation.