Indian-American businessman and venture capitalist Kanwal Rekhi recently recalled how he was replaced as CEO of his company just before it went public, with the board fearing that Wall Street investors might not accept an Indian at the helm.

Kanwal Rekhi is currently the managing director of Inventus Capital Partners and SV Quad. (LinkedIn/Kanwal Rekhi) more less

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Kanwal Rekhi, a US-based venture capitalist and angel investor, shared the experience during a street interview with content creator Viraj Ala, in which he also spoke about his early struggles in the US, his journey as an entrepreneur and the lessons he learnt along the way.

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Recalling the incident, Rekhi said Indians were often viewed as technical professionals rather than suitable candidates for top executive positions. “Indians were not seen as CEO material. Indians were techies. So, when we went public, the board felt that Wall Street may not accept an Indian CEO. So, I was replaced just before the IPO,” he said.

When Ala asked whether the board had replaced him with a white CEO because it did not believe he could lead the company, Rekhi confirmed that Wall Street investors were not expected to accept him as CEO.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Why did you come back to India?’: Grandfather upset with Harvard-educated founder for leaving US) Kanwal Rekhi recalls early years in US {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: ‘Why did you come back to India?’: Grandfather upset with Harvard-educated founder for leaving US) Kanwal Rekhi recalls early years in US {{/usCountry}}

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The conversation also touched upon Rekhi’s early years in the US. Asked whether he felt like an outsider growing up, the businessman said he faced difficulties when he moved to the US in 1967.

“I was an outsider when I came to the US in 1967. Didn’t have any money. I did dishes,” he recalled.

Rekhi revealed that he worked as a dishwasher in Chicago, earning $1.25 an hour. Ala then pointed out that he had gone from earning $1.25 an hour to selling his company for $180 million.

During the interview, Rekhi also spoke about his experience as an investor. When asked how many companies he had invested in, he said the number was around 200. He estimated their combined worth at $50 billion to $100 billion.

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Asked about the one lesson he wished he had known when he was 21, Rekhi spoke about the loneliness that often comes with pursuing an unconventional path. “It was very lonely because nobody believed in you,” he said.

He also shared what he believes successful founders have in common, pointing to self-doubt as an important part of growth.

“Lots of self-doubt. That’s how you improve. The biggest thing is, if you think you know it all, you’re the best, that’s when the problems strike you. You have doubts. You should anticipate,” Rekhi said.

Entrepreneur’s advice for youngsters

Towards the end of the conversation, Ala asked him what message he would like to leave with the millions of people he believes he has impacted.

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“I tell people it’s not a shame that you tried something and you failed. It’s a real shame that you didn’t even try. To find out how good you are, you have to give yourself a chance. Show the world. That’s the only way to achieve your full potential. Don’t be afraid to fail,” he said.

(Also Read: Meet the IIT Kanpur-educated founder who made $8 million in a single day)

Who is Kanwal Rekhi?

Kanwal Rekhi is the founder of Excelan, a network technology company. He founded the firm in 1982. The company went public in 1987 and merged with Novell in 1989. Following the merger, Rekhi joined Novell’s board of directors and was named an executive vice-president and chief technology officer.

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Rekhi studied electrical engineering at IIT Bombay, where he completed his BTech in 1967. He later earned an MS in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University in 1969.

He is currently the managing director of Inventus Capital Partners and SV Quad.