Indian-origin cafe owner in Dubai sells gold tea for 1 lakh, internet divided

How much would you pay for a cup of masala chai? 10 rupees? 30, maybe? Perhaps as high as ₹300 if you are at a fancy cafe. But people in Dubai are shelling out the equivalent of ₹1 lakh to get a taste of gold tea, served in pure silver teacups with 24 carat gold leaf on top. Gold tea for ₹ 1 lakh? Not everyone is a fan of this Dubai novelty(Instagram/@gulfbuzz)

‘Gold karak’ tea is the brainchild of Indian-origin Sucheta Sharma, owner of Boho Cafe. The cafe opened at the DIFC’s Emirates Financial Towers last month and has since gained the internet’s attention for its unusual offerings, including croissants dusted with gold and tea with gold leaf.

Dual menu

According to Khaleej Times, the cafe has a dual menu. Visitors can choose to savour affordable Indian street food options or opt for its more luxurious offerings.

“We wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking indulgence, while also catering to the wider community,” Boho Cafe owner Sucheta Sharma told Khaleej Times.

Gold karak tea is priced at 5,000 AED ( ₹1.1 lakh approximately). Gold coffee retails at a similar price at Dubai’s Boho Cafe. Each drink comes with a gold-dusted croissant and silverware that visitors can keep and take home.

However, if visitors want a taste of gold without putting such a big dent in their bank accounts, they can choose to have gold tea minus the silver cups. This would cost them 150 AED ( ₹3,500 approximately).

Other offerings on the special menu include gold-infused water, gold burger (with veg and paneer options), and gold ice cream.

The menu has divided opinion on social media, with some calling it a “nice experience” and others saying it’s a waste of money. “Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant?” asked one Instagram user. “Do I have to declare to customs before going on a flight after having this?” another joked.