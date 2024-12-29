Indian-origin CEO of billion-dollar company reveals about his ‘great conversation’ with PM Modi

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of a billion-dollar AI company, Perplexity AI, took to X to share about meeting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Had the honour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” he wrote and revealed about the conversation between him and the PM. PM Modi and Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas. (X/@AravSrinivas)

What did Aravind Srinivas reveal about his meeting?

“We had a great conversation about the potential for AI adoption in India and across the world,” the techie added.

“Really inspired”

He expressed his deep admiration for the prime minister's dedication and vision in the following lines: “Modi Ji’s dedication to staying updated on the topic and his remarkable vision for the future.” The CEO concluded his post with a picture of him shaking hands with the leader while looking at the camera.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

"Indian parents are finally happy now, I think," joked an X user. "Congratulations! Hard work pays off," another added.

A third commented, "CONGRATS!!! I can’t wait to see all of India use Perplexity." A fourth wrote, "That’s some score!! Congrats, Aravind."

Who is Aravind Srinivas

Aravind Srinivas started his career as an intern for OpenAI. He then worked as a “research intern” at DeepMind and Google before returning to OpenAI as a “research scientist”.

In 2022, he started his own company, Perplexity AI, with three others: Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. In addition to assuming the role of CEO in the company he co-founded, he is also an angel investor who primarily invests in AI-based projects.

The techie received a dual degree of B.Tech and M.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. He then completed his PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley. He currently lives in San Francisco, US.

What are your thoughts on this meeting between PM Modi and Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas?