Indian-origin chef who cooked for the Ambanis captures ‘apocalyptic’ California wildfire pics from his window

Wildfires have ripped across Los Angeles, causing death, evacuations, and power outages. Visuals of the blazes have taken over social media, and an Indian-origin chef has shared photos of scary scenes. A picture shared by an Indian-origin chef captures a neighbourhood in LA engulfed in smoke from the California wildfires. (Pratik Bhakta)

“We’re in the midst of a 3-day windstorm, which is making the entire thing worse and providing so much fuel for the multiple fires,” chef Pratik Bhakta told HT.com over Instagram.

“Smokes all around”

One of the pictures he shared shows a neighbourhood covered in smoke from the wildfires. A text insert on the visual reads, “Such a scary sight in LA today with the fires, winds, and constant sirens. Hoping for everyone’s safety. If you’re in the direct path, please have an emergency kit packed with your important documents and essentials.”

“This feels apocalyptic”

In another photo, he shared a map showing the areas the fires affected.

What we know about the wildfires so far:

The fast-moving fires in different parts of Los Angeles have not only destroyed homes and businesses but have reportedly caused the death of 5 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has declared a state of emergency, said that over 1,400 firefighting personnel have been deployed to get the situation under control. Off-duty firefighters were also called in to join the battle against the blazes.

The Palisades Fire started around 10:30 am on Tuesday, followed by the Eaton Fire, which started around 6:30 pm the same day. At around 10:30 pm, the Hurst Fire started.

Who is Pratik Bhakta?

The influencer chef is well-known for his cooking skills. He founded the brand Hungry Empire. In a video, he gave a glimpse of Isha Ambani’s lavish kitchen at her Los Angeles home while cooking for her. His Instagram is filled with visuals that capture him making different delicious dishes from around the world.