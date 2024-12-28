Indian-origin man helps rescue dog stranded on frozen lake Parsippany in New Jersey. Watch

In an act of sheer compassion, an Indian-origin man helped rescue a 20-month-old dog (Sheepadoodle) named Brooklyn, who was safely back home after spending nearly a day stranded on the frozen surface of Lake Parsippany in New Jersey. The ordeal unfolded over Christmas Eve, capturing the attention and concern of local residents and authorities. The dog had left a trail of paw prints in the snow covering the frozen lake.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Brooklyn was left in the care of a dogsitter while her owner was out of town for the holidays. On Christmas Eve, she had run from the sitter and onto the lake's treacherously thin ice, evading multiple attempts to lure her back to safety. The frightened and confused dog had left a trail of paw prints in the snow covering the frozen lake but had refused any offers of help, including tempting pieces of chicken, reproted ABC7

Local resident Kishan Patel, who lived near the lake, offered his assistance to the police. Patel, a dog owner himself, had been moved by the situation. “And that made me want to help out even more. Just because I can imagine what the owner must be going through,” he said.

Using his drone, Patel attempted to coax Brooklyn back to shore with a piece of chicken. The effort brought her within 20 to 30 feet of safety, but Brooklyn had retreated upon seeing the people waiting for her. “The police officers were here all night, until about 11:30 at night on Christmas Eve,” Patel said.

Once darkness had fallen, Patel’s drone became instrumental in tracking Brooklyn’s location on the frozen lake. Police officers used weights to determine the ice’s thickness, allowing one officer to carefully venture out close enough to scare Brooklyn off the ice. Spooked, she bolted to shore but kept running, eventually seeking refuge on a front porch, where she was finally found.

Patel expressed relief upon learning that Brooklyn was safe and doing well. “I’d be heartbroken,” Patel said, empathising with the dog’s owner. “I feel even more happy that the dog is safe and it’s back home.”

Brooklyn’s rescue echos other recent stories of animals in distress. Earlier this year, a Labrador in Minnesota found itself stranded on a partially frozen lake for over 12 hours before being rescued by firefighters using an inflatable raft. Similarly, a dog in Colorado was saved after falling through the ice on a frozen pond, thanks to quick action from a passerby who had crawled across the ice to reach the struggling pet.

