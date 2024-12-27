Meet Rajesh Shah, the 'Peddar road nimbu paani hero,' serving free lemonade for over 12 years

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, Rajesh Shah, a resident of Mumbai, has been providing free lemonade to runners in South Mumbai for the past 12 years. Known affectionately as the "Peddar Road ka Nimbu Paani Hero," Shah has become a beloved figure in the local running community, helping athletes stay hydrated during their early morning workouts. Rajesh Shah has been serving free lemonade to runners for over 12 years.(Instagram/@tatamummarathon)

Shah’s selfless gesture recently gained widespread attention when the Tata Mumbai Marathon shared his story through a heartwarming video. The video begins with runner Piyush Gadda, who had previously posted a video on social media, describing the refreshing relief he receives every morning. "There’s a runner I don’t know, but every morning, he provides free nimbu paani for all the runners on Peddar Road. It’s so damn refreshing," Gadda says in the video.

The video then introduces Shah as the man behind this thoughtful tradition. Reflecting on how it all began, Shah shares that during his own running days, he would place a water bottle on Peddar Road to stay hydrated. He soon realised that other runners also needed refreshments, which led him to start offering free lemonade to anyone who passed by. “That’s when I thought I should do the same for fellow runners," Shah explained.

Initially, Shah could only carry 4–5 bottles of lemonade, but as the number of runners grew, he found a larger bag to hold six bottles. Every morning, he sets up his lemonade stand at 5:30 AM. When he noticed that some runners were starting earlier, he adjusted his schedule to ensure everyone had access to the refreshing drink. “I do not want those people to miss out because they are dependent. I feel it’s my duty to be there every week. Because they know now that every week it is there," Shah said. "I just feel it needs to be there."

Shah also expressed his gratitude to Sanjay, who has been preparing the lemonade since the beginning of the tradition. Together, they have formed a routine that helps runners on Peddar Road start their day feeling revitalised.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to express appreciation for Shah's generous gesture. One user wrote, “Such a thoughtful gesture Rajesh ji. Thanks on behalf of the running community. Thanks Piyush for sharing this story with us." Another commented, “God bless Rajesh with good health for doing kind work without any expectations."

Many wrote, "Wow !! This is inspiring…very selfless kind gesture. Kudos," and "Thank you from our bottom of my heart for your hydration support over the years." One person shared, “Just the post has refreshed my mind and faith in humanity!! When life gives you lemons, they should be used for limbu paani for all."

Shah’s heartfelt act of kindness has inspired many, and the responses continue to flood in. Comments like "Such a lovely gesture," “What a lovely act of kindness!! May it spread!!," and “Give this man an award!!!" reflect the deep appreciation for his unwavering commitment to supporting the running community.

