Indian-origin sisters win £1.6 million inheritance dispute with brother over father's fortune

Three Indian-origin sisters have won a bitter £1.6 million inheritance dispute against their brother over their late millionaire father’s fortune, The Times reported.

Three Indian-origin sisters have defeated their brother in a court battle over their late father's £1.6 million estate. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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A UK court ruled in favour of Airan Grover-Jones, Kiran Cotterell and Kelly Puri, who accused their brother, Sonny Grover, of wrongfully claiming a share of their father’s wealth and withholding family assets that should have been divided equally among the siblings. Their father, Hari Grover, died aged 85 in September 2024 without leaving a will.

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According to a report by The Times, Hari Grover’s estate in England was initially valued at around £865,000 for probate and included his house in Ealing. However, his daughters argued that the actual value was considerably higher, as it should also include £300,000 in life savings and gold bars and jewellery stored in a safety deposit box in India worth up to £500,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonny, who was appointed administrator of the estate, maintained that the money in his father’s bank account had passed to him automatically because he had been made a joint account holder. He also claimed that his father had gifted him the gold and jewellery, along with control of the safety deposit box. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonny, who was appointed administrator of the estate, maintained that the money in his father’s bank account had passed to him automatically because he had been made a joint account holder. He also claimed that his father had gifted him the gold and jewellery, along with control of the safety deposit box. {{/usCountry}}

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The sisters disputed these claims, arguing that their brother had “misappropriated” assets belonging to their father’s estate. They said Hari wanted his fortune to be shared equally among his children and had asked them to trust Sonny to carry out his wishes.

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What was the judge's ruling?

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Delivering his ruling at Mayors and City County Court, Judge Nicholas Parfitt reportedly rejected Sonny’s claim to the £300,000 in savings, ruling that the money belonged to the estate and should be shared among the siblings. He also ruled that Sonny had not been "gifted" the contents of the safety deposit box as he believed, but rather that he had been "entrusted" to hold it in trust for the family as a whole.

He said Sonny, who lived with his father in his last years, had felt that "he and his wife had acted like angels towards his father" and had developed "a sense of entitlement, a sense of preference, a sense of desert" as a result.

The judge said he was not convinced that any of the funds in the account had come from Sonny’s own assets. He also noted that Hari had kept his bank passbook hidden in his clothes, indicating that the account contained his personal savings.

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“It is the court, not the bank, that decides this dispute, surprisingly enough,” the judge said, rejecting Sonny’s argument that the bank had told him the money did not need to be included in the estate.

On the gold and jewellery, the judge ruled that Hari had entrusted the safety deposit box to his son rather than gifted its contents to him. While Sonny had been given control of the box in 2017, this did not mean he owned everything inside it. He noted that Hari had told his daughters before his death: “Don’t worry, you can trust your brother, he will share things equally.”

The judge also directed Sonny to provide an account of the contents of the box when he was handed control of it in 2017.

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The judge further criticised Sonny’s conduct during the proceedings, describing him as an “extremely poor witness” who was “simply constantly argumentative”. He said Sonny appeared to believe that a just outcome would involve him receiving everything while his sisters got nothing.

The court ordered Sonny to pay his sisters’ legal costs, estimated at £80,000, from his share of the estate. However, the judge declined their request to immediately remove him as administrator, giving the family six more months to cooperate and resolve the remaining issues.

During this period, Sonny must not make unilateral decisions about the estate’s assets and must inform his sisters before taking any action, the judge ruled.