IndiGo passenger receives damaged luggage, airline ‘regrets the inconvenience caused’

IndiGo airline passengers have been sharing their unpleasant experiences on social media lately. These incidents include finding cockroaches on flights and getting cushionless seats onboard planes. Now, a woman who recently travelled with IndiGo took to X to express her dissatisfaction with the airline’s handling of her luggage on X. The picture shows an IndiGo passenger's damaged luggage. (X/@shrankhla3)

“Dear IndiGo. Thank you for taking care of my luggage,” wrote Shrankhla Srivastava while sharing a picture of her bag on X.

The picture shows a crack in the blue-coloured bag that Srivastava was travelling with.

Take a look at the post shared by the IndiGo passenger below:

The post soon caught the attention of IndiGo who shared that they ‘regret the inconvenience caused’. The airline also promised to ‘connect’ with her. “Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We request you please allow us some time to check. We’ll connect with you,” wrote IndiGo in the comments section.

Check out what people have said about this incident here:

“Shifted to a soft bag because I travel every week. I have a question/ if you come across any recommendation of a hard case bag that doesn’t break with rough handling, pls help me,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I faced the same with my luggage.”

“The same thing happened with my bag. I had the same bag. I did fibre welding and it was good,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Please catch hold of their customer service team at the airport where you’ve landed and immediately file a complaint. They’ll otherwise deny paying you compensation, saying you didn’t file an official complaint. Don’t leave till they do so. Take pictures of the bag, preferably on the baggage belt, where one can see flight details on the screen, too.”

The X user continued, “Keep your baggage tag handy. Faced the same thing with Vistara, but since I had the warranty card for the suitcase on me, I could get a refund equivalent to the market price of a similar suitcase on Amazon. I did have to spend an hour & a half at the airport & didn’t leave till the customer service folks took action. They’ll try to provide a paltry sum of 1k or so to get you to leave, but it would be worth it to stick it out & get fair compensation.”