Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has unleashed a massive wave of excitement worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest entertainment launches in years. While players are busy exploring the sprawling streets of Leonida, a series of deeply personal tributes hidden inside the game has struck an emotional chord online. Some developers who worked on the long-awaited title have revealed that they immortalised family members they lost during production directly within the game’s world.

Screenshots of in-game tributes to lost family members of some developers. (X/@SincereSounds, Instagram@mattxgreen) more less

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One of them is Terrance, a production designer at Rockstar Games, the company behind the game, who took to X to share details about the tributes for his late father and daughter.

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“To wrap up launch week, what an honor to see my Father and my first Daughter, Jade, both of who I lost during development, forever immortalized in GTA VI. To have them be a part of such a huge moment in gaming history means everything to me. Peace & blessings,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The developer completed the post with a screenshot from the game showing the names Elhuntry Radcliff and Jade Radcliff next to each other in a special memorial corner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developer completed the post with a screenshot from the game showing the names Elhuntry Radcliff and Jade Radcliff next to each other in a special memorial corner. {{/usCountry}}

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Matt Green, another Rockstar Games developer, shared a post on Instagram expressing how honoured he was to include his late mother’s name inside the game.

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“As a kid I remember practically begging my Mum to let me get GTA Vice City and even though she was understandably reluctant, she caved. I think that decision is likely what set me on the path to eventually working at Rockstar Games and on GTA VI.”

He shared that when he started working on the game, she was not just proud but “super excited.” Unfortunately, he lost her before the game's release.

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“I never got to show her. She's been gone almost 8 months now and sometimes it still doesn't feel real.”

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Green added, “I'm incredibly grateful that she's able to be honoured inside the world of VI - at a special memorial just north of Hamlet. Miss you Mum.”

GTA 6 is taking the gaming world by storm

Released after an agonising 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V, the latest instalment has sparked a global frenzy since hitting shelves earlier this month.

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Millions of players have flooded the streets of Leonida, sharing gameplay clips, dissecting storylines, and hunting down hidden Easter eggs scattered across the massive open world.