The two men who were arrested for breaking into the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home last night are allegedly migrants from Albania who had no idea it was a royal home. The two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing on Monday evening following a break-in at Anmer Hall, a country home on the Sandringham estate of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

(FILES) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales leave after the ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025. (AFP) more less

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William and Kate use the 10-bedroom Georgian home in Norfolk as a country residence. It was given to them as a wedding gift by Queen Elizabeth II.

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(Also read: Masked men 'raid' royal residence while Prince William, Kate, and their kids were fast asleep)

Albanian migrants break into Anmer Hall

According to The Sun, the two men who broke into Anmer Hall were Albanian migrants. One of them was in the UK illegally. He had lodged an asylum claim which is now lapsed.

The legal status of the other suspect is unclear. They are suspected to be “opportunistic burglars” who had no idea that the house belonged to Britain’s royal family, The Sun reported.

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{{^usCountry}} However, police are also conducting urgent background checks on the Eastern European suspects to establish whether there was a more sinister motive behind the break-in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, police are also conducting urgent background checks on the Eastern European suspects to establish whether there was a more sinister motive behind the break-in. {{/usCountry}}

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Norfolk Police refused to comment on the nationality of the arrested burglars.

(Also read: Kate and William in Mumbai: No autographs and other royal protocol rules they must follow)

The break-in at Anmer Hall

Police were alerted to reports of suspicious activity at Anmer Hall in Norfolk at around 6pm on Monday.

Officers launched a search of the area, deploying police dogs, drones and a National Police Air Service helicopter equipped with infra-red heat-seeking technology. The helicopter was scrambled from a base in Nottingham and spent two hours hovering above Sandringham estate on Monday evening.

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The masked intruders are believed to have triggered the estate's security systems, which include CCTV cameras, laser technology and foot sensors, before fleeing the scene.

However, authorities and the royal family have not commented on whether anything was stolen from the country home of William and Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at their main home in Windsor at the time of the break-in. However, King Charles is believed to have been in his home on the Sandringham estate just three miles away.