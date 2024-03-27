SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's warm gesture for fan who touched his feet. Watch

A heartfelt interaction between Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and a fan was captured on camera and is winning the internet. The young man met his cricketing hero ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The man bent down to touch Pandya's feet as a mark of respect. IPL 2024: The Hardik Pandya fan said he met his icon in Hyderabad. (X/@ChatGPTChr26111)

Hardik Pandya, visibly touched by the gesture, responded with warmth, patting his admirer on his back. He also put his arm around the fan's shoulders and got a photo clicked.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video of Hardik Pandya's chat with his fan:

"Met my idol in Hyderabad. Thank you idolo," wrote Durgesh Tewary, sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth 277 for 3, the highest total in the history of IPL, against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both Hyderabad and Mumbai are coming into this match after losing their previous encounters. While Mumbai Indians lost to Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a four-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match against Gujarat Titans was Pandya's first match as Mumbai Indians captain, after he replaced Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: PETA condemns dog being chased away after it entered field during IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

Thursday's IPL match will see a face-off between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The cricketing league, which kicked off in Chennai last week, will be held across cities in India through this summer. The grand finals will be held on May 26.