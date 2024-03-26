Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma's daughter team up at Mumbai Indians Holi bash, splash colours on her father. Watch

Heartwarming scenes unfolded at the Mumbai Indians Holi bash on Sunday as new skipper Hardik Pandya and the rest of the team indulged in colours and fun a day after their tough loss to Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians celebrated Holi on Monday. (X/@d4ylightsq)

In a viral video, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's daughter could be seen teaming up with Pandya, to splash colours on her father.

Sharma, who captained Mumbai Indians till last year, took to social media and shared a video of him having fun with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter Samaira. He was seen having fun in a puddle of colour and water along with his teammates, which also included Tilak Varma.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians shared snippets of the Holi celebrations.

Watch how Mumbai Indians celebrated Holi:

Another video showed Hardik Pandya hugging Sharma’s wife Sajdeh during the celebrations.

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by six runs in the thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Their loss is being blamed largely on the Mumbai Indians' batting strategy, in which Pandya batted at number seven. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first and Pandya opened the bowling against his former side.

During the match,a dog briefly interrupted the game as it made a dash into a field, outpacing the police personnel who tried to stop it. Hardik Pandya tried to charm the dog without any luck.

Other IPL teams that shared glimpses of their Holi celebrations were Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians faces their next match on Wednesday, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.