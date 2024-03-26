Dog enters field during IPL match between Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians. Watch Hardik Pandya's reaction

A dog briefly interrupted the IPL (Indian Premier League) match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Ahmedabad, taking everyone, including the cricketers, by surprise. IPL 2024: The dog outpaced police and security personnel's attempts to stop its dash onto the field at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. (X/@riseup_pant17)

The canine intruder outpaced the police and other security personnel who tried to stop it, as it dashed into the ground at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was bowling.

Pandya could be seen attempting to charm the dog, which showed no signs of stopping despite his efforts.

Watch Hardik Pandya's reaction:

A woman police official and another security official could be seen trying to stop the dog with their legs.

“His inner Messi just came out,” says the title in one of the viral videos which was recorded from the stands possibly by a fan. The camera follows the dog as it entered the field mid-game.

Watch the viral video of the dog here:

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by six runs in a thrilling match as Hardik Pandya suffered a defeat as Mumbai captain in its opening IPL match, after he controversially replaced Rohit Sharma.

Pandya, however, brushed off the narrow defeat saying it was "not an issue" as there are 13 matches to go.

"Obviously we backed ourselves to chase those runs but it was one of those days when we saw the score quite less compared to what it could have been in five overs, I think we lost a little bit of momentum there,” Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

“It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well.”

Close to 90,000 fans turned up at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s biggest cricket stadium which can seat 1.32 lakh people.

The final match of this year’s IPL will be held on May 26.