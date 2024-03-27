PETA condemns dog being chased away after it entered field during IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians

PETA reacted to how people removed a dog that entered the field during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. In a statement, the animal rights NGO "strongly condemned" the incident where some were seen kicking the animal. The organisation also suggested that there should be proper training for the field staff on "how to be able to humanely remove dogs" during such situations. PETA reacted to a video that shows people kicking a dog interrupting an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows people, including the security personnel, chasing the dog. Some are also seen kicking the animal in an attempt to stop it.

According to PTI, PETA India shared in a statement that the organisation condemns the "reprehensible and 100 per cent unsportsmanlike act of chasing, kicking, and punching a lost and confused dog who inadvertently entered the stadium, likely afraid". The NGO added that people involved in the act should "suffer penalties, if not arrested".

"Stadium authorities must immediately adopt humane methods of dealing with such situations," the NGO demanded. "Furthermore, we call upon both the stadium and police authorities to take cognisance of this video, ensuring that such deplorable actions by members of the public, stadium staff, and law enforcement officials are prevented from occurring in the future," PETA added in the statement.

A video of the incident was also shared on X by actor Vedhika, who labelled it as "shameful". She also shared that the dog was being kicked around like it was a "disposable commodity".

"It seems like it has become a part of our culture to hit, kick and shoo away dogs and other animals. Nothing humane about this," she added. "It's high time animal cruelty is made a non-bailable offence. I really hope this dog is alive and not killed for entering the stadium," she tweeted and wrapped up her post.

The post prompted people to share varied reactions. One X user wrote, "Very bad and insensitive".

Another added, "This is the real mentality of people".

A third argued, "It's a stray dog, and do you expect people to get attacked by it? Agree they shouldn't be hitting, but what else do you expect when it attacks?".

(With inputs from PTI)