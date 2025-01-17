IShowSpeed pulls off a jaw-dropping backflip on Guatemala's 'Hand of God' sculpture. Watch

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed, known for his electrifying energy and audacious stunts, has once again captured the internet’s attention. This time, the 19-year-old content creator performed a daring backflip on a hand-shaped sculpture in Guatemala, sharing the adrenaline-fuelled moment on Instagram. The video has since gone viral, leaving fans amazed and anxious. YouTuber IShowSpeed stunned fans with a risky backflip on Guatemala's "Hand of God" sculpture.(Instagram/ishowspeed)

The stunt took place during Speed’s South America tour, which kicked off in Colombia on 13 January. On the second day, he visited Antigua, Guatemala, where he encountered the colossal “Hand of God” sculpture perched precariously on the edge of a mountain. With his signature enthusiasm, Speed addressed his audience before attempting the feat: “Okay, this is very dangerous. I am about to do a backflip on The Hand of God. If I fall, it’s over with.”

Without hesitation, Speed executed the stunt flawlessly, showcasing his agility and daring spirit. The video quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section with reactions.

Users react: ‘Nerve-wracking but incredible’

The internet buzzed with excitement and disbelief as viewers shared their thoughts on the jaw-dropping moment. One user commented, “My heart stopped watching this. Speed is fearless!” Another remarked, “This guy is insane. The Hand of God just got more famous because of him.”

While some fans praised his bravery, others expressed concern over the risks involved. “One slip, and it could’ve been tragic. Speed, please be careful,” wrote a concerned follower. Another added, “I can’t believe he pulled this off. Mad respect, but don’t give us heart attacks!”

Others took a lighter tone, with comments such as, “Speed never disappoints!” and “He’s not human, is he?” capturing the mix of admiration and disbelief. The viral stunt has only solidified IShowSpeed’s reputation as a thrill-seeker who pushes boundaries.

From gaming to globe-trotting

With over 34 million YouTube subscribers, IShowSpeed has built a diverse audience by sharing his adventures, gaming escapades, and interactions with fans. Whether attending high-stakes football matches or attempting gravity-defying stunts, Speed continues to entertain his followers worldwide.