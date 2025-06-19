'Itne pe to coffee bhi na mile': Indian man finds Vietnam hotel for 160, internet in disbelief

In a post that’s making waves on social media, an Indian traveller shared his budget hotel booking in Vietnam, revealing that he managed to secure a room for just ₹159.02, taxes included. The user posted screenshots of the hotel listing and final price on X (formerly Twitter), prompting a wave of disbelief. The original price for one night was listed at ₹ 578.24, but after a 75% discount, the cost dropped to ₹ 159.(X/@harsh_vardhhan)

The booking was made at Leaf Hotel Phu Quoc, and the room in question was a Superior Double or Twin, offering amenities such as free Wi-Fi, parking, 24-hour check-in, luggage storage, and the option of a queen bed or two single beds. According to the listing, the room accommodates up to two adults and measures 18 square metres.

The real surprise came in the pricing breakdown. The original price for one night was listed at ₹578.24, but after a 75% discount, the cost dropped to ₹144.56, with taxes and fees of just ₹14.46, bringing the final price to ₹159.02. The platform noted that payment would be made in the local currency, 48,000 Vietnamese Dong, and included all applicable VAT.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with users reacting in amazement at the affordability. Many praised the traveller’s luck and timing, while others began sharing their own hacks.

A user commented, "Checked myself again and again, Very strange, 159 - 28.62 OTA commission = 130.38 including taxes, which is not possible even to bear Operations cost for room, might be a revenue management mistake or ego issues with other hotels. Time will tell"

Another noted, “It’s a pay at the property booking high chance tell will refuse to allow check in for this rate.”

“'Itne pe to coffee bhi na mile,” wrote one user.

One user noted, “Too many hotels in Phu quoc Hence race to bottom”

